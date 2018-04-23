Prince's heirs sue Illinois hospital, Walgreens

April 23 (UPI) -- The heirs of Prince's estate have filed a lawsuit against an Illinois hospital that treated him for an overdose one week before his death in 2016.

Filed by the trustee of the recording artist's estate Friday, the lawsuit accuses Trinity Medical Center in Moline, Ill., of not properly investigating or treating Prince's overdose. The suit also names Walgreens pharmacy for issuing Prince a prescription under the wrong name.

The lawsuit was filed one day shy of the two-year anniversary of the singer's death, which is when the statute of limitations on wrongful death lawsuits expires in Illinois. It came two days after investigators in Carver County, Minn., said there would be no criminal charges associated with Prince's overdose death.

Prince died April 21, 2016, at his Paisley Park estate of an overdose of fentanyl, an opioid.

Prince was hospitalized six days before his death in Molina, Ill., as he was en route back home to Minnesota from a performance in Atlanta. His plane made an emergency landing in Illinois and though his publicist said Prince had flu-like symptoms, he was given Narcan, an opioid antidote, indicating he had overdosed on the plane.

Health officials at the hospital in Illinois "failed to timely and appropriately diagnose and treat opiate overdose; failed to provide timely and appropriate counseling for opiate overdose; failed to timely and appropriately investigate the cause of opiate overdose," the lawsuit said.

Court documents also accuse one Walgreens in Illinois and another in Minnesota of dispensing narcotic prescriptions to Prince -- both in April 2016 -- under a different name. The suit accused the pharmacies and its employees of "dispensing medications not valid for a legitimate medical purpose and failing to conduct appropriate drug utilization review."