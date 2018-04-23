Kate Hudson shows baby bump in bikini photo

April 23 (UPI) -- Kate Hudson is giving fans a glimpse of her baby bump in a new bikini photo.

The pregnant 39-year-old actress posted a poolside picture Sunday after announcing she's expecting a daughter with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

The snapshot shows Hudson laying out by the pool in a red bikini and a citrine crystal necklace. The star joked about her growing belly in the caption.

"A different kind of beach bod brewing #HeyGirl #Sunday #CitrineOnSolarPlexusWatchOut," she wrote.

Hudson has a 14-year-old son, Ryder, with ex-husband Chris Robinson and a 6-year-old son, Bingham, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy. She celebrated her 39th birthday with her sons Thursday.

"My sweet big guy @mr.ryderrobinson spoiled me this morning #Birthdaybreakfastinbed," the actress captioned a photo of her breakfast in bed.

Hudson announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post this month. She celebrated the news with singer Steven Tyler last week after attending Gwyneth Paltrow's engagement party with Tyler's daughter Liv Tyler.

"Baby girl got some good hugs from Papa Tyler this weekend," the star wrote on Instagram.