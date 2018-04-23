Jeffrey Dean Morgan spends 52nd birthday with his kids

April 23 (UPI) -- Jeffrey Dean Morgan spent his 52nd birthday with his children.

The actor said in an Instagram post Sunday that he enjoyed a "damn fine" birthday with 8-year-old son Augustus and 2-month-old daughter George, whom he shares with wife Hilarie Burton.

Morgan shared a cute photo of himself with his kids that shows the trio about to dig in to the actor's chocolate birthday cake.

"A damn fine day. Thanks to everyone for all the birthday wishes! Means the world. Xojd," he captioned the picture.

Burton, an actress known for One Tree Hill, gave birth to George in February. Morgan said in an interview with People published last week that he delivered both of his children himself.

"We didn't use doctors, we used a midwife, so I delivered both of my kids," the star told the magazine.

"The first time I didn't know, I was shocked that I was a part of it. I thought I was going to hold the leg, tell her to hopefully breathe and I wasn't ready when I took my position," he said. "This time I was a little bit more prepared and got in and got her out immediately."

Morgan had nothing but praise for Augustus, who attended his first movie premiere this month.

"I'm just so proud of him, he's such a good kid," the actor said of his son. "I give his mother most of the credit -- she has raised this amazing, polite kid who is very thoughtful and he asks questions."

Morgan plays Negan on the AMC series The Walking Dead, which completed an eighth season last week. He also stars with Dwayne Johnson in the new movie Rampage, which opened in theaters this month.