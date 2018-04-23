It's a boy: Kate Middleton gives birth to third child

April 23 (UPI) -- Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton gave birth to her third child, a boy, on Monday.

"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8 lbs. 7oz. The The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well," Kensington Palace announced on Twitter.

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news."

Middleton, 36, and Prince William, 35, announced in September they were expecting their child, due in April.

The couple, who married in 2011, are also parents to 4-year-old son Prince George and 2-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte. The newborn son is fifth in line to the throne.

Middleton was taken to St. Mary's Hospital early Monday as she entered into labor.