Eminem celebrates 10 years of sobriety

April 23 (UPI) -- Eminem celebrated on Instagram 10 years of sobriety by displaying a commemorative coin from Alcoholics Anonymous.

"Celebrated my 10 years yesterday," the rapper said Sunday alongside a photo of himself with the coin that features a Roman numeral X and the words "Unity," "Service" and "Recovery."

The coin is given to AA members to represent sobriety milestones.

Eminem, 45, discussed his drug addiction in 2015 and how his drug use led to him gaining close to 230 pounds. "The coating on the Vicodin and the Valium I'd been taking for years leaves a hole in your stomach, so to avoid a stomachache, I was constantly eating -- and eating badly," he said at the time.

"When I got out of rehab, I needed to lose weight, but I also needed to figure out a way to function sober," he continued about how he replaced drugs with exercise. "Unless I was blitzed out of my mind, I had trouble sleeping. So I started running. It gave me a natural endorphin high, but it also helped me sleep, so it was perfect."

Eminem recently made headlines when he closed out the first weekend of the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival by performing with two of his longtime collaborators, Dr. Dre and 50 Cent.