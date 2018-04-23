Dwayne Johnson shares first photo of newborn daughter

April 23 (UPI) -- Rampage star Dwayne Johnson shared a photo of his newborn Tiana Gia Johnson on Monday, his third daughter.

"Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world," the wrestler-turned-actor wrote in a message on Instagram alongside the snapshot of him holding his youngest child against his bare chest.

The infant's eyes are open and head is covered with dark hair in the photograph.

"Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rock star," Johnson said. "I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia's delivery, it's hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there."

Johnson and his girlfriend, singer Lauren Hashian, also are the parents of 2-year-old Jasmine. The actor shares a 16-year-old daughter with his ex-wife, film producer Dany Garcia.