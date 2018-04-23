Channing Tatum hangs out with Arie Luyendyk Jr. after split

April 23 (UPI) -- Channing Tatum hung out with Arie Luyendyk, Jr., while making a first public appearance since his split from his wife.

The 37-year-old actor spent time with Luyendyk at an IndyCar event Sunday in Birmingham, Ala., following news of his separation from Jenna Dewan.

Tatum met Luyendyk while attending the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama. He posted a collage of photos on Instagram with the 36-year-old race car driver and Bachelor Season 22 star.

"Crazy fast couple laps in the rain!! Thanks @ariejr! And what an incredibly beautiful track Mr. Barber," Tatum wrote, referring to Barber Motorsports Park owner George W. Barber. "Can't wait to come back here and rip some hot laps."

Luyendyk also posted pictures with Tatum online.

"Such a great dude! Fun meeting @channingtatum and getting to lead the field to green in the @Honda IndyCar," he captioned a slideshow.

Tatum has kept a low profile since he and Dewan announced their split this month after eight years of marriage. The pair subsequently denied reports that Tatum's supposed partying and flirting contributed to their separation.

"The media is fabricating stories and none of these accusations are remotely true," Tatum's rep told E! News. "Channing and Jenna released an honest and loving statement which is the only truth."

Luyendyk, meanwhile, is engaged to The Bachelor Season 22 runner-up Lauren Burnham. He proposed to Burnham on the "After the Final Rose" special after ending his engagement to Becca Kufrin on the season finale.