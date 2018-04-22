Jimmy Kimmel shares photo of son Billy to mark his first birthday

April 22 (UPI) -- Talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel celebrated his son's first birthday on social media this weekend.

"A yr ago today, God gave us this tough little boy. Today, we thank the nurses & doctors at @CedarsSinai & @ChildrensLA who saved his life & those who shared thoughts & prayers. We cannot stay quiet. Please wish Billy happy birthday by REGISTERING TO VOTE!" he tweeted Saturday.

The message accompanied a photo of his toddler sitting in a high chair, smiling and wearing a bow tie, checked, button-down shirt and party hat.

Kimmel has spoken candidly about surgeries his youngest child has undergone to treat a congenital heart condition.

The experience has inspired him to vocally support better healthcare coverage for financially struggling families.

Kimmel married Molly McNearney in 2013 and they are also the parents of a 3-year-old girl. Kimmel has two adult children from a previous marriage.