Famous birthdays for April 22: Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jack Nicholson

April 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.
They include:
-- Spanish Queen Isabella I, who funded the first voyage of Christopher Columbus to the New World, in 1451
-- British novelist Henry Fielding in 1707
-- German philosopher Immanuel Kant in 1724
-- Vladimir Ilyich Lenin, leader of Russia's 1917 Communist revolution, in 1870
-- Novelist Vladimir Nabokov in 1899
-- Pioneer nuclear physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer in 1904
-- Jazz bass player Charles Mingus in 1922
-- TV producer Aaron Spelling in 1923
-- Actress Charlotte Rae in 1926 (age 92)
-- Singer Glen Campbell in 1936
-- Actor Jack Nicholson in 1937 (age 81)
-- Businessman/balloon-flight record-setter Steve Fossett in 1944
-- Filmmaker John Waters in 1946 (age 72)
-- Rock guitarist/singer Peter Frampton in 1950 (age 68)
-- Actor Marilyn Chambers in 1952
-- Actor Ryan Stiles in 1959 (age 59)
-- Comedian/TV host Byron Allen in 1961 (age 57)
-- Actor Chris Makepeace in 1964 (age 54)
-- Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan in 1966 (age 52)
-- Actor Amber Heard in 1986 (age 32)
-- Rapper Machine Gun Kelly, born Colson Baker, in 1990 (age 28)