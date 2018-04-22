Home / Entertainment News

Famous birthdays for April 22: Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jack Nicholson

By UPI Staff  |  April 22, 2018 at 3:00 AM
| License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- Spanish Queen Isabella I, who funded the first voyage of Christopher Columbus to the New World, in 1451

-- British novelist Henry Fielding in 1707

-- German philosopher Immanuel Kant in 1724

-- Vladimir Ilyich Lenin, leader of Russia's 1917 Communist revolution, in 1870

File Photo by Bronks/Wikimedia

-- Novelist Vladimir Nabokov in 1899

-- Pioneer nuclear physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer in 1904

-- Jazz bass player Charles Mingus in 1922

-- TV producer Aaron Spelling in 1923

-- Actress Charlotte Rae in 1926 (age 92)

-- Singer Glen Campbell in 1936

-- Actor Jack Nicholson in 1937 (age 81)

File Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI

-- Businessman/balloon-flight record-setter Steve Fossett in 1944

-- Filmmaker John Waters in 1946 (age 72)

-- Rock guitarist/singer Peter Frampton in 1950 (age 68)

-- Actor Marilyn Chambers in 1952

-- Actor Ryan Stiles in 1959 (age 59)

-- Comedian/TV host Byron Allen in 1961 (age 57)

-- Actor Chris Makepeace in 1964 (age 54)

-- Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan in 1966 (age 52)

-- Actor Amber Heard in 1986 (age 32)

-- Rapper Machine Gun Kelly, born Colson Baker, in 1990 (age 28)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
