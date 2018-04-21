Famous birthdays for April 21: James McAvoy, Queen Elizabeth II

April 21 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- Russian ruler Catherine II -- "Catherine the Great" -- in 1729

-- German educator Friedrich Froebel, who established the concept of the kindergarten, in 1782

-- British novelist Charlotte Bronte in 1816

-- Naturalist/author John Muir in 1838

-- German sociologist Max Weber in 1864

-- Actor Anthony Quinn in 1915

-- British barrister/writer John Mortimer in 1923

-- Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in 1926 (age 92)

-- Comedian/actor/director Elaine May in 1932 (age 86)

-- Actor/director Charles Grodin in 1935 (age 83)

-- Anti-death penalty advocate Sister Helen Prejean in 1939 (age 79)

-- Singer Iggy Pop in 1947 (age 71)

-- Actor/singer Patti LuPone in 1949 (age 69)

-- Actor Tony Danza in 1951 (age 67)

-- Actor Andie MacDowell in 1958 (age 60)

-- Singer Robert Smith (The Cure) in 1959 (age 59)

-- Comedian/actor Rob Riggle in 1970 (age 48)

-- Irish singer/songwriter Glen Hansard in 1970 (age 48)

-- Actor James McAvoy in 1979 (age 39)

-- Former pro football quarterback Tony Romo in 1980 (age 38)

-- Actor/TV personality Terrence J in 1982 (age 36)

-- Cctor Gugu Mbatha-Raw in 1983 (age 35)

-- Actor Emma Tremblay in 2004 (age 14)