Rachel Weisz announces she and Daniel Craig are expecting their first child

April 20 (UPI) -- Disobedience star Rachel Weisz has announced she and her husband, actor Daniel Craig, are expecting their first child together.

"I'll be showing soon," the 48-year-old actress told The New York Times. "Daniel and I are so happy. We're going to have a little human. We can't wait to meet him or her. It's all such a mystery."

Weisz has been married to the 50-year-old James Bond actor since 2011, the New York Post said.

The actress has an 11-year-old son named Henry with her ex-boyfriend, director Darren Aronofsky, and Craig has a 25-year-old daughter called Ella with his ex-wife, actress Fiona Loudon.