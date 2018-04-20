Paula Patton says new boyfriend is an 'amazing human'

April 20 (UPI) -- Paula Patton says her new boyfriend is an "amazing human."

The 42-year-old actress voiced her love for Zach Quittman in interviews Thursday after being spotted with the realtor Wednesday in New York.

"He's an amazing human and he just makes me so happy," she said on Live with Kelly and Ryan. "I'm in love. He's the first boyfriend I've had since I got divorced."

Patton, who split from husband Robin Thicke in 2014 after more than two decades as a couple, said she's sure Quittman is the one.

"When you know, you know," she said. "I'm 42 years old and I know now. I've done a lot of soul-searching, trust me."

Patton and Quittman drew criticism Wednesday following reports Quittman is married. The realtor told People he is legally married but separated from his estranged wife.

"We were totally separated before I moved on," he said.

Patton said on Thursday's episode of the Hot 97 radio show Ebro in the Morning that she isn't bothered by the "troll-y" headlines about Quittman and his marriage.

"I don't really care," the star said.