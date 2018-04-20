Kardashians to close DASH stores: 'It's time to move on'

April 20 (UPI) -- The Kardashians are closing the doors of their DASH stores.

Kim Kardashian, 37, made the "bittersweet announcement" on her website Thursday that she and sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian will permanently shut down the boutiques.

"After nearly 12 years, my sisters and I have decided to close the doors of our DASH stores," Kim wrote. "We opened our first store as a family in 2006 and, since then, we have made so many lifelong memories."

"We've loved running DASH, but in the last few years, we've all grown so much individually. We've been busy running our own brands, as well as being moms and balancing work with our families. We know in our hearts that it's time to move on," she explained.

The Kardashians have DASH locations in Los Angeles, Calif., Miami Beach, Fla., and New York, N.Y. The stores sell clothing and accessories, including a DASH-branded line of products.

"We have to give a special thanks to the DASH employees and all of the incredible fans and customers who have supported us throughout the years! We couldn't have done it without you," Kim said. "Thank you to everyone!"

The announcement follows the birth of Khloe's first child, daughter True Thompson, with Tristan Thompson on Feb. 12. Kim welcomed her third child, daughter Chicago West, with Kanye West in January.

TMZ reported Friday that Kim plans to launch her own intimates and shapewear line this year. Sources said the television personality is teaming with the same company behind Khloe's Good American clothing line.