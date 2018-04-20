Home / Entertainment News

John Stamos tears up about fatherhood: 'It's so beautiful'

April 20, 2018
April 20 (UPI) -- John Stamos says fatherhood has been a "beautiful" experience thus far.

The 54-year-old actor discussed his new role as dad on Thursday's episode of On Air with Ryan Seacrest after welcoming son Billy with wife Caitlin McHugh last week.

"It's so beautiful having a baby. You have to do it, Ryan!" Stamos told host Ryan Seacrest.

"People are probably sick of me saying I've always wanted a kid, but you know, it just happened," he said. "I guess I was waiting for the perfect wife, which I have."

McHugh gave birth April 10 after announcing her pregnancy in December. She and Stamos named their baby boy Billy after the actor's late father, William "Bill" Stamos.

"He was always bigger than life to me so I'm happy to honor him with our little Billy," Stamos said. "I'm starting to cry right now, Ryan! I am so emotional."

The Fuller House star said in an interview with Hollywood Life the same day that he's constantly crying tears of joy since Billy was born.

"I've cried three times today," he said. "It is more beautiful than I could have ever imagined. I dreamt for this for a long time."

Stamos is known for playing Jesse Katsopolis on Full House and its sequel series, Fuller House. Fuller House, which co-stars Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber, was renewed for a fourth season on Netflix in January.

