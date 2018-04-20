Home / Entertainment News

Famous birthdays for April 20: Jessica Lange, George Takei

By UPI Staff  |  April 20, 2018 at 3:00 AM
| License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- Roman Catholic St. Rose of Lima in 1586

-- French Emperor Napoleon III in 1808

-- Sculptor Daniel Chester French in 1850

-- German dictator Adolf Hitler in 1889

-- Silent film comedian Harold Lloyd in 1893

-- Spanish surrealist painter Joan Miro in 1893

-- Musician Lionel Hampton in 1908

-- Former U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens in 1920 (age 98)

-- Actor Nina Foch in 1924

-- Actor George Takei in 1937 (age 81)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Ryan O'Neal in 1941 (age 77)

-- Steve Spurrier, football coach/1966 Heisman Trophy winner, in 1945 (age 73)

-- Actor Jessica Lange in 1949 (age 69)

-- Actor Veronica Cartwright in 1949 (age 69)

-- Singer Luther Vandross in 1951

-- Actor Clint Howard in 1959 (age 59)

-- Actor Crispin Glover in 1964 (age 54)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Andy Serkis in 1964 (age 54)

-- Actor Shemar Moore in 1970 (age 48)

-- Actor Carmen Electra in 1972 (age 46)

-- Rapper Killer Mike, born Michael Render, in 1975 (age 43)

-- Actor Joey Lawrence in 1976 (age 42)

-- Model Miranda Kerr in 1983 (age 35)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
