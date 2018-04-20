Home / Entertainment News

Bette Midler to return to her Tony-winning role in 'Hello, Dolly'

By Karen Butler  |  April 20, 2018 at 7:56 AM
| License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- Entertainer Bette Midler is to return to her Tony-winning role in Hello, Dolly! on Broadway this summer.

Playbill said she is expected to resume playing matchmaker Dolly Gallagher Levi on July 17 and will stay with the musical through its anticipated closing date of Aug. 25.

Also returning to the revival are Midler's co-stars David Hyde Pierce and Gavin Creel, who played Horace Vandergelder and Cornelius Hackl, The New York Times said.

Bernadette Peters has been playing the part of Dolly since Jan. 20 when Midler left. Peters' final performance will be July 15. Victor Garber and Santino Fontana are now playing Horace and Cornelius, but will bow out when Pierce and Creel return.

The show opened April 20, 2017.

