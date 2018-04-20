Home / Entertainment News

Anna Faris on Chris Pratt: 'We have a great friendship'

The pair split in August after eight years of marriage.
By Annie Martin Follow @littlemannie   |  April 20, 2018 at 11:18 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 3
| License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- Anna Faris says she has a "great friendship" with ex-husband Chris Pratt.

The 41-year-old actress discussed her relationship with Pratt on Thursday's episode of the SiriusXM radio show Hits 1 in Hollywood after the actor said "divorce sucks" in a new interview.

"We have a great friendship, we really do and we always have," she said. "It's always tough to envision your future as one thing, but I think there is a lot of love. And in what we do there is so much [unpredictability]."

Faris is reportedly dating cinematographer Michael Barrett, but plans to keep relationships out of the public eye in the wake of her divorce.

"I think that it's a lesson learned a little bit in terms of keeping relationships a little more private, potentially, even though I pride myself on being a pretty open person," she said. "But I don't know, it's tough when you're under the scrutiny."

Faris and Pratt, who share 5-year-old son Jack, split in August after eight years of marriage. Pratt broke his silence on their divorce in the April 27 issue of Entertainment Weekly.

"Divorce sucks," the 38-year-old actor said. "But at the end of the day, we've got a great kid who's got two parents who love him very much. And we're still remaining friends and still being kind to one another."

"It's not ideal, but yeah, I think both of us are actually probably doing better," he said of himself and Faris.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Kanye West says he will release two albums in June Kanye West says he will release two albums in June
Prince death investigation closed, no criminal charges filed Prince death investigation closed, no criminal charges filed
Paula Patton steps out with new boyfriend in New York Paula Patton steps out with new boyfriend in New York
Cardi B breaks Beyonce's Guinness World Record: 'I'm so thankful' Cardi B breaks Beyonce's Guinness World Record: 'I'm so thankful'
Ciara's son shows off mohawk in new photo: '#FirstCut' Ciara's son shows off mohawk in new photo: '#FirstCut'