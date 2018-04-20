Anna Faris on Chris Pratt: 'We have a great friendship'

April 20 (UPI) -- Anna Faris says she has a "great friendship" with ex-husband Chris Pratt.

The 41-year-old actress discussed her relationship with Pratt on Thursday's episode of the SiriusXM radio show Hits 1 in Hollywood after the actor said "divorce sucks" in a new interview.

"We have a great friendship, we really do and we always have," she said. "It's always tough to envision your future as one thing, but I think there is a lot of love. And in what we do there is so much [unpredictability]."

Faris is reportedly dating cinematographer Michael Barrett, but plans to keep relationships out of the public eye in the wake of her divorce.

"I think that it's a lesson learned a little bit in terms of keeping relationships a little more private, potentially, even though I pride myself on being a pretty open person," she said. "But I don't know, it's tough when you're under the scrutiny."

Faris and Pratt, who share 5-year-old son Jack, split in August after eight years of marriage. Pratt broke his silence on their divorce in the April 27 issue of Entertainment Weekly.

"Divorce sucks," the 38-year-old actor said. "But at the end of the day, we've got a great kid who's got two parents who love him very much. And we're still remaining friends and still being kind to one another."

"It's not ideal, but yeah, I think both of us are actually probably doing better," he said of himself and Faris.