Prince death investigation closed, no criminal charges filed

April 19 (UPI) -- Carver County Attorney Mark Metz announced Thursday that no criminal charges would be filed in relation to the death of Prince.

Prince was found dead inside of an elevator at his Minneapolis-area property, Paisley Park at the age of 57 in April 2016. An autopsy report unveiled that the singer had died from a fatal "self-administered" dose of fentanyl, a powerful painkiller.

Metz's press conference detailed the office's two-year investigation into the singer's death. Metz closed the case and said there was no evidence that Prince or his associates knew that he was taking deadly drugs which contained fentanyl.

Prince was said to have been taking medication to deal with pain but was unaware that he was taking the fentanyl painkillers as the pills were placed in mislabeled bottles and disguised as counterfeit Vicodin. Metz also said that due to a lack of evidence, it was impossible to know how Prince obtained the counterfeit drugs and who may have played a role in helping him possess them.

"Without probbable cause or no identifiable suspect, the county office can not file any criminal charge," Metz said.

The U.S. Attorney's office in Minnesota also announced Thursday that it had agreed to a civil settlement with Dr. Michael T. Schulenberg who treated Prince and prescribed painkillers to an associate of the musician's, Kirk Johnson, at the request of Prince in order to maintain his privacy.

Schulenberg will pay a $30,000 fine and will be monitored under a two-year agreement with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration as part of the settlement, Minnesota's Star Tribune reported. The settlement was made by Schulenberg to avoid a trial.