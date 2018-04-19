Cardi B says Offset has picked their baby's name

April 19 (UPI) -- Cardi B says fiance Offset has chosen a name for their unborn baby.

The 25-year-old rapper shared details about her pregnancy on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show after announcing she's expecting with Offset, a member of the hip hop trio Migos.

"My dude named the baby," she told host Ellen DeGeneres. "I really like the name."

Cardi B declined to share the name, but said Offset picked something somewhat "tricky."

"It's almost tricky, but when it comes out, it's like, ahhh," she said.

The "Be Careful" rapper joked with DeGeneres after the television personality showed clips of her twerking at Coachella music festival over the weekend.

"They say the more you move, the easier it will come out," the star said.

"I was just trying to show the world how I got pregnant in the first place," she quipped.

Cardi B showed off her baby bump during an appearance on Saturday Night Live this month. She confirmed her pregnancy on Twitter after performing in a formfitting white dress.

"I started winning when the whole world was doubting on me! think imma lose with my little baby counting on me?" the rapper wrote.

Cardi B released her debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy, this month. Jennifer Lopez teased a new single with the rapper, "Dinero," in an Instagram post Thursday.