Cardi B breaks Beyonce's Guinness World Record: 'I'm so thankful'

April 19 (UPI) -- Cardi B has broken the Guinness World Record for Most Simultaneous Billboard U.S. Hot 100 entries by a female, a record previously held by Beyonce.

Cardi B takes the World Record from Beyonce by having a total of 13 tracks in the Hot 100 following the release of her new album Invasion of Privacy. Every song from the album made it onto the Hot 100 chart along with Bruno Mars' remix to "Finesse" featuring Cardi B.

Beyonce earned the record in May 2016 following the release of her 12-track album, Lemonade. The highest charting songs for Cardi B include "I Like It" featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin coming in at No. 8 and "Finesse (Remix)" coming in at No. 10.

"And it's all cause of ya!!!!!!! Thank you everybody .The numbers are great but the support feels even better," Cardi B said on Instagram along a photo of all her Hot 100 songs. "Im so thankful and grateful for every post love support ya gave and giving my album and my songs."

Cardi B, in January, also took Beyonce's Guinness World Record for Most Simultaneous Billboard U.S. Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Top 10 entries by a female thanks to her hit songs "Finesse (Remix)", "No Limit", "Bartier Cardi", "Bodak Yellow" and "Motorsport".