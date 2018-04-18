Kardashian-Jenners celebrate Kourtney Kardashian's 39th birthday

April 18 (UPI) -- Kourtney Kardashian's family took to social media Wednesday to celebrate her 39th birthday.

Kourtney's siblings Kim Kardashian and Rob Kardashian and mom, Kris Jenner, dedicated sweet posts to the television personality on Instagram and Twitter.

Kim, 37, shared a photo from her recent trip to Turks and Caicos with Kourtney. The picture shows the sisters lounging in crop tops and bikini bottoms.

"Happy Birthday to my friend I've had the longest in my life! Wouldn't know what to do without you! Have the best birthday ever!!!! @kourtneykardash," Kim wrote.

Rob, 31, posted a throwback photo of Kourtney and Kim with their late dad, Robert Kardashian, who died at age 59 in September 2003.

"Happy Birthday to my oldest and wisest Sister! I LOVE YOU so much!!! I am so Thankful for you and God Bless You with another amazing year! Love Bob," he captioned the picture.

Happy Birthday to my oldest and wisest Sister ! I LOVE YOU so much!!! I am so Thankful for you and God Bless You with another amazing year! Love Bob💙💙 pic.twitter.com/Csu1KRVf5q — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) April 18, 2018

Kris, 62, also shared a throwback photo of herself holding a baby Kourtney.

"Happy birthday @kourtneykardash!!!! My first born, my gift from God, my amazing precious blessing!!" the mom-of-six captioned the picture.

"You have given me so much joy and love and beautiful immeasurable experiences and memories since the day you were born and I thank God every single day that he chose me to be your mom," she said. "I'm so proud of you..."

Kris is also mom to daughters Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, and is a grandmother to eight. Khloe welcomed her first child, daughter True Thompson, with Tristan Thompson last week.