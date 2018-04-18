Home / Entertainment News

Famous birthdays for April 18: America Ferrera, Conan O'Brien

By UPI Staff  |  April 18, 2018 at 3:00 AM
| License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Italian Duchess Lucrezia Borgia in 1480

-- Lawyer Clarence Darrow in 1857

-- Musician Clarence "Gatemouth" Brown in 1924

-- Actor Barbara Hale in 1922

-- Actor Hayley Mills in 1946 (age 72)

File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

-- Actor James Woods in 1947 (age 71)

-- Actor Rick Moranis in 1953 (age 65)

-- Actor Eric Roberts in 1956 (age 62)

-- Actor Jane Leeves in 1961 (age 57)

-- Talk show host Conan O'Brien in 1963 (age 55)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Eric McCormack in 1963 (age 55)

-- Actor Maria Bello in 1967 (age 51)

-- Actor David Tennant in 1971 (age 47)

-- Actor Melissa Joan Hart in 1976 (age 42)

-- TV personality Kourtney Kardashian in 1979 (age 39)

-- Actor America Ferrera in 1984 (age 34)

-- Actor Britt Robertson in 1990 (age 28)

-- Actor Chloe Bennet in 1992 (age 26)

-- Actor Moises Arias in 1994 (age 24)

File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI
