Bindi Irwin says Steve's Walk of Fame star 'means the world'

April 18 (UPI) -- Bindi Irwin says it "means the world" for Steve Irwin to get a posthumous Walk of Fame star.

The 19-year-old television personality invited fans in an Instagram post Tuesday to honor her late dad at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony April 26 in Los Angeles.

"Join us on April 26 to celebrate Dad's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!" Bindi captioned an announcement featuring the late Crocodile Hunter star.

"Dad changed the world by reaching out to people through their television screens to bring them on the adventure of a lifetime," she said. "To have his name on a Hollywood Star means the world as we carry on his important work. We hope to see you in LA!"

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday that Steve will be honored with the 2,635th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"People from around the world will always remember the animal whisperer Steve Irwin," Walk of Fame ceremony producer Ana Martinez said in a statement. "He was a joy to be around and entertained all with his love and knowledge of the animal kingdom."

Steve died at age 44 in September 2006 after being pierced by a stingray barb. He is survived by Bindi, wife Terri Irwin and 14-year-old son Robert Irwin, who will star together on a new Animal Planet series.

"I promise to do my best to make you proud and ensure your legacy lives on forever," Bindi said in a post in February. "A new chapter in our lives has begun as we embark on this journey with @animalplanet."