Victoria Beckham spends 'birthday eve' with her four kids

April 17 (UPI) -- Victoria Beckham spent the evening before her birthday with her four kids.

The designer and former Spice Girls singer posted a rare photo Monday of her children, 19-year-old son Brooklyn, 15-year-old son Romeo, 13-year-old son Cruz and 6-year-old daughter Harper, ahead of her 44th birthday.

Beckham shares her kids with her husband, retired soccer star David Beckham. The picture shows the designer resting her head on Cruz's shoulder as she and her brood pose for the camera.

"Birthday eve with my babies x love u so much @davidbeckham kisses x," she captioned the post.

Beckham occasionally shares photos of her children, but rarely all four at once. She posted a picture of her three sons at dinner last week.

"Love my boys so much kisses @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham X kisses from Harper x," the star wrote.

David took to his own Instagram account Tuesday to wish Beckham a happy birthday. He shared a black and white version of the photo of the designer with their four children.

"Happy birthday to this young lady... Amazing mummy @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven," the former soccer player captioned the post.

Beckham and David are expected to attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in May. The designer confirmed as much in an interview with The Late Late Show with James Corden last week.