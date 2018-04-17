Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas get new dog ahead of wedding

April 17 (UPI) -- Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are welcoming a new dog ahead of their wedding.

The 22-year-old British actress introduced the pup, Waldo Picasso Jonas, in an Instagram post Monday.

Turner shared a slideshow of photos, including a picture of Waldo sitting with her other dog, Porky Basquiat Jonas. Waldo and Porky appear to be Alaskan Klee Kais, which resemble larger husky breeds.

"Welcome to the family @waldopicassojonas," Turner captioned the post.

The Game of Thrones star got Porky in September, and shared a photo with the dog at lunch last week.

"My dog sings wbu," she wrote.

My dog sings wbu A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Apr 12, 2018 at 7:31pm PDT

Turner previously adopted Zunni, the Mahlek Northern Inuit dog who played her late dire wolf, Lady, on Game of Thrones. She said in an interview with the Coventry Telegraph in 2013 that she fell in love with the dog on set.

"Growing up I always wanted a dog, but my parents never wanted one. We kind of fell in love with my character's direwolf, Lady, on set," the actress said. "My mum persuaded them to let us adopt her."

Turner, who plays Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones, got engaged to Jonas in October after nearly a year of dating. She said in the May issue of Marie Claire that she's found a "sense of peace" from her relationship with the singer.