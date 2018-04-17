Lamar Odom says onstage moment with Kanye West was 'worth it'

April 17 (UPI) -- Lamar Odom reflected on his recovery on Twitter in response to Kanye West who recently recalled an onstage moment he shared with the NBA star.

West had recently tweeted about when he brought Odom onstage at a 2016 event in Madison Square Garden in New York where he previewed his album The Life of Pablo after Odom had recovered from a lengthy hospital stay.

"My favorite moment of walking into MSG to play Saint Pablo, I used to go to the hospital and play Lamar the album when he was learning to walk and talk again. Then we walked into the arena together," West said alongside a photo of the pair walking together.

"Glad I could be there 4 u bro like u came thru 4 me.It was a big stage 2 be on after everything I went thru but it was worth it @kanyewest," Odom said in response.

Odom, who was formerly married to Khloe Kardashian, the sister of West's wife Kim Kardashian, was discovered unconscious in a Las Vegas brothel in October 2015 which lead to his hospitalization.

Kim previously said on Keeping Up with the Kardashians that West would spend time with Odom in the hospital while he recovered. "Kanye really felt we can cure him through music, like we can get him to talk. He would go to the hospital and he would rap and sing, and I think Lamar started to get his function back and started to talk once he started to listen to a lot of music," she said.