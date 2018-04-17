Christina Aguilera goes makeup-free during ear piercing

April 17 (UPI) -- Christina Aguilera went makeup-free during an outing to a piercing parlor Monday.

The 37-year-old singer and television personality shared a series of barefaced pictures on Instagram after getting a new piercing at Body Electric Tattoo in Los Angeles.

Aguilera got an ear piercing from the shop's owner, Brian Keith Thompson. She said in her post that the piercing was a "euphoric" experience.

"Forgot how much I love getting pierced.... so euphoric for me... wonder what else I should get done again," the star wrote.

Aguilera included a "road map" of her piercings that originally appeared in Rolling Stone. The singer has numerous piercings, including several in her ears, her right nipple and the left side of her nose.

"Pain is rewarding, in every capacity," she said in a 2006 interview with the magazine.

Aguilera has sported a barefaced look as of late, appearing nearly makeup-free on the March cover of Paper magazine. She said in the interview that she's come to appreciate her "raw beauty" after years of changing up her appearance.

"I've always been someone that obviously loves to experiment," the star said. "I'm a performer, that's who I am by nature. But I'm at the place, even musically, where it's a liberating feeling to be able to strip it all back and appreciate who you are and your raw beauty."