Kanye West recalls memory with Lamar Odom in Twitter return

April 16 (UPI) -- Kanye West returned to Twitter and recalled a moment he shared with Lamar Odom in 2016 following the NBA star's recovery from a lengthy hospital stay.

"My favorite moment of walking into MSG to play Saint Pablo, I used to go to the hospital and play Lamar the album when he was learning to walk and talk again. Then we walked into the arena together," West said in reference to how he arrived to his 2016 event at Madison Square Garden in New York where he previewed his album The Life of Pablo.

Odom, who was formerly married to Khloe Kardashian, the sister of West's wife Kim Kardashian, was discovered unconscious in a Las Vegas brothel in October 2015 which lead to his hospitalization. Odom and Khloe finalized their divorce in December 2016 after splitting in 2013.

West's return to Twitter also included the rapper posting his "favorite" Saint Pablo Tour t-shirt that features Caitlyn Jenner, commenting on "existing consciousness," posting a neck tattoo design featuring the name of his 2-year-old son with Kim, Saint West, and posting shoe designs.

Khloe has recently given birth to her first child, a baby girl with NBA star Tristan Thompson who reportedly cheated on Khloe during her pregnancy.

"She took care of me, she'll be a good mother. For real... she's a great woman," Odom previously said about Khloe.