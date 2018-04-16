Home / Entertainment News

John Stamos announces son's birth; shares first photo

By Karen Butler  |  April 16, 2018 at 2:33 AM
April 16 (UPI) -- Fuller House star John Stamos has announced the birth of his first child, a son.

"From now on, the best part of me will always be my wife and my son. Welcome Billy Stamos (named after my father) #NotJustanUncleAnymore #Overjoyed," the 54-year-old actor tweeted early Monday.

The message accompanied a black-and-white photo of the baby snoozing on his dad's chest with his tiny hand on Stamos' finger.

Stamos and Caitlin McHugh announced their engagement last fall and exchanged wedding vows in February.

