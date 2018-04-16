John Cena tweets about 'perseverance' following split from Nikki Bella

April 16 (UPI) -- John Cena tweeted about "hardship" and "loss" on Monday following news that the WWE Superstar and Nikki Bella are splitting up after six years together.

"Hardship, loss, and humility are extremely difficult waters to navigate, but perseverance thru them builds a strength to withstand anything life throws your way," Cena said.

Bella announced the split on Twitter Sunday.

"After much contemplation and 6 years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple. While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives."

The former WWE power couple were recently seen sharing a kiss on the red carpet for Cena's latest film, Blockers. Cena famously proposed to Bella in the middle of a WWE ring last year at WrestleMania 33.

Cena, on Sunday, posted a a quote on Instagram from poet Walt Whitman that read, "We were together. I forget the rest."

Cena then posted a photo of Simpsons character Comic Book Guy alongside his catchphrase "Worst day ever!"