Jason Aldean describes 'strength' of Vegas shooting survivors on 'Ellen'

April 16 (UPI) -- Jason Aldean described Monday on Ellen how meeting survivors of the Vegas shooting that left 58 people dead, has given him a different outlook on life.

Aldean was in the middle of a performance when the shooting started during the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in October.

"It was tough to go back and see people in the hospital, some of them in comas and things like that. It was rough, one of the hardest things I probably ever had to do," the country star said to Ellen DeGeneres Monday while talking about the incident.

"Seeing them and the strength they had, just happy to be alive and make it through that, allowed me to look at it in a different light, too. If these people can make it back and have that sort of attitude, I got nothing to be whining about," he continued about how the survivors inspired him.

The 41-year-old also told DeGeneres there was confusion when the shooting started, with himself not knowing exactly what was going on.

"It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate," Aldean had said on social media at the time following the shooting.

Aldean won big at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, taking home the evening's top honor, Entertainer of the Year.