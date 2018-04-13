Victoria Beckham to attend royal wedding

April 13 (UPI) -- Victoria Beckham will be among the guests at the royal wedding.

The 43-year-old British designer and former Spice Girls singer said on Thursday's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden that she was invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials in May.

Beckham was initially reluctant to confirm the news, telling host James Corden she doesn't know if she is going. The television personality wasn't buying her elusive answer.

"She's totally going! That was the biggest 'yes' I've ever heard in my life," Corden said.

"Yes," Beckham responded. "England is so excited. It's so great, isn't it? They look so happy."

Beckham denied, however, that she is designing Markle's wedding dress.

"I'm not doing the dress. I'm not," she said. "Sadly not, but I'm sure she will look incredible in whatever she wears."

Beckham's former Spice Girls bandmate, Mel B, had said in an interview with The Real in February that the girl group will attend the royal wedding.

"Well, there's five Spice Girls," the singer said when asked if she received an invitation. "Why am I so honest?

Mel B also appeared to confirm the Spice Girls will perform at the reception.

"I'm going to be fired!" she said after sending The Real hosts into a frenzy.

Today in #GirlChatLive, Mel B shares if she is going to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding, and if the SPICE GIRLS ARE PERFORMING!! pic.twitter.com/Wx5geXuR7G — The Real (@TheRealDaytime) February 27, 2018

Harry and Markle will tie the knot May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.