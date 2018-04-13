Schwarzenegger says he feels 'good' but not 'great' in health update

April 13 (UPI) -- Arnold Schwarzenegger addressed fans and gave an update on his health on Twitter after undergoing open-heart surgery in March.

"Thank you so much for all your wishes and for all the cards and the phone calls and the emails and the texts and all this kind of stuff that I got from around the world," the Terminator star said in a video Thursday. "I really appreciate that very much."

"I just wanted you to know that I'm feeling much better. I can't say, even with my positive attitude, that I'm great, because I'm not great yet. Great is at a totally different level. But I'm good. I feel good. I get good care, good doctors, good nurses, everything is fantastic," he continued.

The actor also explained how he was playing a game of chess in order to "freshen my mind and memory a little bit."

Thank you all for caring. We are moving forward! pic.twitter.com/kvauldg3Mq — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) April 12, 2018

Schwarzenegger underwent a planned procedure to replace a pulmonic valve that was originally replaced due to a congenital heart defect in 1997. Complications arose during the procedure leading to doctors having to perform open-heart surgery, Schwarzenegger's representative Daniel Ketchell confirmed to People magazine.