Reports: Will Ferrell escapes injury in car crash

April 13 (UPI) -- Actor and comedian Will Ferrell suffered no significant injuries, but was taken to a hospital as a precaution, after the chauffeur-driven SUV he was riding in was involved in a collision.

The California Highway Patrol told Us Weekly on Friday the incident happened in Orange County at about 11 p.m. Thursday night.

TMZ cited Ferrell's representative as saying the celebrity was not seriously harmed and has since been released from the hospital.

Ferrell, 50, was one of three passengers in the vehicle when it reportedly was struck in the back by another car, causing Ferrell's SUV to flip over.

The other two passengers in his vehicle were also taken to the hospital, but their identities and conditions were not reported.

A witness said one was a woman, who was bleeding at the scene.

Police have said they are investigating the incident, but drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be factors in the wreck. No arrests have been made.

Ferrell is a Saturday Night Live alum who has starred in the films Daddy's Home, The Other Guys, Old School, Step Brothers, Talladega Nights, Anchorman and Elf.