Pixar Fest begins at Disneyland Resort

April 13 (UPI) -- Pixar Fest kicked off Friday at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, Calif.

The celebration of Pixar animated movies such as Coco, Inside Out, Up, The Incredibles, Toy Story, Cars and Monsters Inc. will run at the Disneyland Resort through Sept. 3, a news release said. Among the highlights are the fireworks and projection show Together Forever -- A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular, two Pixar-inspired parades and new themed decor, food, beverages and merchandise.

Pixar shorts such as "Lava" and "For the Birds" are being screened on a loop, while musicians play beloved Pixar theme songs like "You've Got a Friend in Me," "If I Didn't Have You" and "Married Life."

The "Pixar Pals Dance Party" featuring actors dressed as characters from the blockbusters is also expected to begin in June.