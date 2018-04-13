Home / Entertainment News

Pixar Fest begins at Disneyland Resort

By Karen Butler  |  April 13, 2018 at 12:56 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

April 13 (UPI) -- Pixar Fest kicked off Friday at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, Calif.

The celebration of Pixar animated movies such as Coco, Inside Out, Up, The Incredibles, Toy Story, Cars and Monsters Inc. will run at the Disneyland Resort through Sept. 3, a news release said. Among the highlights are the fireworks and projection show Together Forever -- A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular, two Pixar-inspired parades and new themed decor, food, beverages and merchandise.

Pixar shorts such as "Lava" and "For the Birds" are being screened on a loop, while musicians play beloved Pixar theme songs like "You've Got a Friend in Me," "If I Didn't Have You" and "Married Life."

The "Pixar Pals Dance Party" featuring actors dressed as characters from the blockbusters is also expected to begin in June.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Famous birthdays for April 13: Al Green, Allison Williams Famous birthdays for April 13: Al Green, Allison Williams
Kendra Wilkinson's husband responds to her divorce filing Kendra Wilkinson's husband responds to her divorce filing
'Weird Al' abandons spectacle for 'intimate' new tour 'Weird Al' abandons spectacle for 'intimate' new tour
Britney Spears, Jim Parsons honored at GLAAD Media Awards Britney Spears, Jim Parsons honored at GLAAD Media Awards
Kim Kardashian: Khloe's baby daughter is 'so gorgeous' Kim Kardashian: Khloe's baby daughter is 'so gorgeous'