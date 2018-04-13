Katharine McPhee, Leslie Odom Jr. to announce Tony nominees

April 13 (UPI) -- Former Smash co-stars Katharine McPhee and Leslie Odom Jr. are to announce the nominees for this year's Tony Awards on May 1 in New York.

The nominations reveal is scheduled to be livestreamed at 8:30 a.m. EDT on the Tony Awards Facebook page and at TonyAwards.com.

Winners will be announced at a Radio City Music Hall gala on June 10. The ceremony, which recognizes excellence on Broadway, will be broadcast by CBS.

McPhee is a recording artist and actress who can now be seen in the musical Waitress.

Odom Jr. is a Tony winner for originating the role of Aaron Burr in Hamilton.