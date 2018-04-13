Jessie James Decker enjoys 'Friends'-themed birthday party

April 13 (UPI) -- Jessie James Decker celebrated her birthday at a Friends-themed party.

The singer and television personality spent the occasion with her husband, NFL free agent Eric Decker, newborn son Forrest and other family and friends Thursday.

Decker shared a photo on Instagram of herself breastfeeding Forrest at the bash. She wore a crown and a name tag reading "Rachel," who was portrayed by Jennifer Aniston on the NBC sitcom.

"Thanks for all birthday wishes! Never did I imagine I would celebrating my 30th birthday with my new born on the boob who wanted to feast at that very moment lol," the star captioned the picture.

"my family knows me way too well and threw me a 'friends' intimate birthday dinner!" she added. "So grateful for my family and friends and where I'm at in my life and will never take it for granted #30."

Decker's party featured other references to Friends, including decorations reading "Regina Falange" and "15 Yemen Road, Yemen." Decker also posted a close-up of her Friends-themed birthday cake on Instagram Stories.

"Best theme ever," she wrote.

Eric marked the occasion by dedicating a post to Decker on Instagram.

"All is finally still in our house!! I'm going to take this moment, bc it may not last long, to thank the Lord for bringing @jessiejamesdecker in to my life!!" the 31-year-old athlete wrote.

"7 years later & celebrating her big 3-0, I reminisce on the moments we shared and the memories we created!!" he added. "Every year keeps getting bigger and better! I pray this is your best year yet!! I love you Jessica Rose!"

Decker gave birth to Forrest on March 31. She also shares 4-year-old daughter Vivianne and 2-year-old son Eric with her husband.