Jenna Dewan thanks fans for 'love' after Channing Tatum split

April 13 (UPI) -- Jenna Dewan is feeling her fans' love following her split from Channing Tatum.

The 37-year-old actress thanked her followers for their support in an Instagram post Thursday after announcing her separation from Tatum last week.

Dewan shared a photo of herself wearing a white top and skirt during a sunny day at a beach. The post, Dewan's first since announcing her split, received over 296,000 likes.

"Thank you guys for all your love. Love you right back," the star captioned the picture, adding heart emojis.

Dewan and Tatum said in a joint statement April 2 that they have "lovingly chosen" to end their eight-year marriage.

"We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now," the couple explained.

"There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision -- just two best friends realizing it's time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible," they added.

Dewan and Tatum's reps later denied reports about Tatum's alleged partying and flirting.

"Happy to clarify that absolutely none of these rumors are true," Dewan's rep told People.

"The media is fabricating stories and none of these accusations are remotely true," Tatum's rep told E! News.

Dewan and Tatum share 4-year-old daughter Everly. Sources told E! News the pair remain friendly and focused on their daughter.

"They are lovingly deciding to continue their lives together as friends and parents of Everly because that's how their relationship has grown," an insider said.