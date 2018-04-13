Gwyneth Paltrow travels to Mexico for her bachelorette party

April 13 (UPI) -- Gwyneth Paltrow is visiting Mexico for her bachelorette party.

The 45-year-old actress is enjoying a getaway with friends in Cabo San Lucas ahead of her wedding to producer Brad Falchuk, according to People.

Sources said Paltrow flew in Wednesday with fashion designer Stella McCartney and "a group" of other girlfriends. Actress Cameron Diaz was also spotted arriving in Cabo for the celebration.

"[Gwyneth] looked ecstatic," an insider said. "They have many fun activities planned, including pool time, spa and fun dinners."

E! News reported Paltrow and her pals are staying at a new resort that hasn't opened to the public yet. The actress is said to have previously stayed at the hotel with Falchuk.

"They will be spending three days in Cabo before heading back to L.A.," an insider said of Paltrow and her friends. "They plan to spend their days at the beach and spa. They also will go off site for dinner."

Paltrow was previously married to Chris Martin, and shares 13-year-old daughter Apple and 12-year-old son Moses with the Coldplay singer. She announced her engagement to Falchuk in January after more than three years of dating.

"Personally, at midlife, I have tried to accept how complex romantic love can be," the star told People.

"I have decided to give it a go again, not only because I believe I have found the man I was meant to be with, but because I have accepted the soul-stretching, pattern-breaking opportunities that (terrifyingly) are made possible by intimacy," she said.