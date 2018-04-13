Famous birthdays for April 13: Al Green, Allison Williams

April 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- British anti-government conspirator Guy Fawkes in 1570

-- Thomas Jefferson, third president of the United States, in 1743

-- Frank Woolworth, founder of the five-and-dime stores, in 1852

-- Outlaw Butch Cassidy in 1866

-- Alfred Butts, inventor of the game Scrabble, in 1899

-- Irish playwright Samuel Beckett in 1906

-- Author Eudora Welty in 1909

-- Atheist activist Madalyn Murray O'Hair in 1919

-- Actor Lyle Waggoner in 1935 (age 83)

-- Actor Paul Sorvino in 1939 (age 79)

-- Composer Bill Conti in 1942 (age 76)

-- Actor Tony Dow (Wally on Leave It To Beaver) in 1945 (age 73)

-- Singer Al Green in 1946 (age 72)

-- Actor Ron Perlman in 1950 (age 68)

-- Singer Peabo Bryson in 1951 (age 67)

-- Actor Peter Davison in 1951 (age 67)

-- Author/critic Christopher Hitchens in 1949

-- Max Weinberg, band leader/Bruce Springsteen drummer, in 1951 (age 67)

-- Chess champion Garry Kasparov in 1963 (age 55)

-- Actor Rick Schroder in 1970 (age 48)

-- Singer Aaron Lewis (Staind) in 1972 (age 46)

-- Actor Jonathan Brandis in 1976

-- Actor Allison Williams in 1988 (age 31)