Home / Entertainment News

Famous birthdays for April 13: Al Green, Allison Williams

By UPI Staff  |  April 13, 2018 at 3:00 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- British anti-government conspirator Guy Fawkes in 1570

-- Thomas Jefferson, third president of the United States, in 1743

-- Frank Woolworth, founder of the five-and-dime stores, in 1852

-- Outlaw Butch Cassidy in 1866

-- Alfred Butts, inventor of the game Scrabble, in 1899

-- Irish playwright Samuel Beckett in 1906

-- Author Eudora Welty in 1909

-- Atheist activist Madalyn Murray O'Hair in 1919

-- Actor Lyle Waggoner in 1935 (age 83)

-- Actor Paul Sorvino in 1939 (age 79)

File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

-- Composer Bill Conti in 1942 (age 76)

-- Actor Tony Dow (Wally on Leave It To Beaver) in 1945 (age 73)

-- Singer Al Green in 1946 (age 72)

-- Actor Ron Perlman in 1950 (age 68)

-- Singer Peabo Bryson in 1951 (age 67)

-- Actor Peter Davison in 1951 (age 67)

-- Author/critic Christopher Hitchens in 1949

-- Max Weinberg, band leader/Bruce Springsteen drummer, in 1951 (age 67)

File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI

-- Chess champion Garry Kasparov in 1963 (age 55)

-- Actor Rick Schroder in 1970 (age 48)

-- Singer Aaron Lewis (Staind) in 1972 (age 46)

-- Actor Jonathan Brandis in 1976

-- Actor Allison Williams in 1988 (age 31)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Trending Stories
Kendra Wilkinson's husband responds to her divorce filing Kendra Wilkinson's husband responds to her divorce filing
Famous birthdays for April 12: Claire Danes, Andy Garcia Famous birthdays for April 12: Claire Danes, Andy Garcia
'Weird Al' abandons spectacle for 'intimate' new tour 'Weird Al' abandons spectacle for 'intimate' new tour
'Roseanne' star Emma Kenney enters treatment after 'illegal' behavior 'Roseanne' star Emma Kenney enters treatment after 'illegal' behavior
John Krasinski to direct sci-fi thriller 'Life on Mars' John Krasinski to direct sci-fi thriller 'Life on Mars'