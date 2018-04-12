The Undertaker to face Rusev at WWE Saudi Arabia event

April 12 (UPI) -- The Undertaker is returning to WWE once again to face Rusev in a Casket Match at the company's upcoming Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia on April 27.

WWE announced the match on Wednesday after The Undertaker made a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 34 Sunday, when the living legend defeated John Cena.

A Casket Match is decided when a WWE Superstar is able to trap their opponent inside of a casket and close the lid.

"Bury me softly, Brother," Rusev said on Twitter in reference to the match.

WWE is pulling out all the stops for the Greatest Royal Rumble event which also includes Universal Champion Brock Lesnar defending his title against Roman Reigns in a Steel Cage match, Cena taking on Triple H and the first-ever 50-man Royal Rumble match.

The event will be aired live on the WWE Network on April 27 at 12 p.m. ET.