Comedy Store owner Mitzi Shore dead at 87

April 12 (UPI) -- Comedy Store owner Mitzi Shore died Wednesday at age 87.

The Comedy Store, founded by Shore's then-husband Sammy Shore in 1972, announced the comedy impresario's death in an Instagram post the same day.

"It is with great sadness and very heavy hearts that we report the passing of Mitzi Shore," the comedy club wrote.

"Mitzi was an extraordinary woman and leader who identified, cultivated and celebrated comedy's best performers. She helped change the face of comedy and leaves behind an indelible mark and legacy in the entertainment industry and stand-up community," the establishment added. "We will all miss her dearly."

Shore's younger son, comedian Pauly Shore, confirmed his mom's death on Twitter.

"Mom/Mitzi passed Early in the morning at 4.42 am she was 87 years old my heart lays heavy," the 50-year-old star wrote.

Pauly said in a subsequent tweet that Shore "suffered for so long" with Parkinson's disease. He remembered his mom as a "giver" who supported him and other comedians.

"She gave her heart, her soul, and her stages. So mom, on behalf of myself and all of the other comedians, we want to thank you from the bottom of our hears for letting us develop our craft at the Store," the comedian said. "We'd be nothing without you and your guidance."

Shore, who was also mom to Peter Shore, helped launch the stand-up careers of such stars as Robin Williams, Jay Leno and David Letterman. She took ownership of the Comedy Store in 1974 following her divorce from Sammy.