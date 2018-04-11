Sophie Turner says it's 'lovely' to be engaged: 'I found my person'

April 11 (UPI) -- Bride-to-be Sophie Turner says it's "lovely" to be engaged.

The 22-year-old British actress said in the May issue of Marie Claire she's found "a sense of peace" from her relationship with fiancé Joe Jonas.

"I'm still like, 'Holy [expletive]! I'm engaged,'" she told the magazine.

Turner, who plays Sansa Stark on the HBO series Game of Thrones, shared her excitement about marriage, but said her engagement hasn't affected her "drive" in her career.

"There's this weird misconception that being married is the greatest thing that'll ever happen to you. But I've always found that my career is something I work for, and when I achieve something, there's a sense that this is the greatest thing I'll do in my life," the star said.

"It's lovely to be engaged. Not like I achieved anything, but I found my person, like I'd find a house that I love and to stay in forever. There's a sense of peace that comes with finding your person. But there's a drive that comes with your career," she added.

Turner and Jonas got engaged in October after nearly a year of dating. Turner's Games of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams confirmed in January that she will serve as a bridesmaid at the couple's wedding.

"It's very, very exciting," the actress, who portrays Arya Stark, told Radio Times.

"We'll wait [to plan] until the season's done," she said, referencing production on the show's eighth and final season. "I think she's already letting her little heart wonder and imagine."

In addition to Game of Thrones, Turner will star in the films Time Freak with Asa Butterfield and Heavy with Daniel Zovatto. She will also reprise Jean Grey, aka Phoenix, in the movie X-Men: Dark Phoenix.