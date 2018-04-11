Home / Entertainment News

Kendall Jenner goes skydiving with Scott Disick

Disick split from Jenner's sister Kourtney Kardashian in 2015 after nine years of dating.
By Annie Martin  |  April 11, 2018 at 1:24 PM
April 11 (UPI) -- Kendall Jenner enjoyed an outing with Scott Disick on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old model went skydiving with Disick, her sister Kourtney Kardashian's ex-partner, after appearing to diss his relationship with Sofia Richie.

Jenner shared photos on Instagram after successfully completing a jump with Disick. One of the pictures shows the pair posing in their jumpsuits, while the other appears to capture their landing.

"did it!" Jenner captioned the slideshow.

Jenner had seemed to shade Disick in January after a fan account posted a photo of the 34-year-old television personality riding in a car with 19-year-old Richie and his children, according to People.

"Awww Scott and his kids," Jenner wrote, adding a laughing emoji.

Disick shares 8-year-old son Mason, 5-year-old daughter Penelope and 3-year-old son Reign with Kardashian, from whom he split in 2015 after nine years of dating. Disick vacationed with Richie and his kids in Mexico in March.

"[Kourtney] never thought Sofia was going to meet her kids," a source told People in February. "But now, Sofia spends a lot of time at Scott's, so Kourtney allowed her to meet the kids. She has met them a few times."

