Hugh Jackman calls wife 'the greatest gift' on 22nd wedding anniversary

By Annie Martin  |  April 11, 2018 at 12:36 PM
April 11 (UPI) -- Hugh Jackman is celebrating his 22nd wedding anniversary with his beloved wife.

The 49-year-old Australian actor marked the occasion Wednesday by voicing his love for Deborra-lee Furness and their family on Twitter.

"I believe in life we need to see and truly be seen by the most important people in our lives," Jackman captioned a photo of himself with Furness. "Deb, from day one, we had that. 22 years later ... it only gets deeper."

"You and the kids are the greatest gift I will ever receive," he gushed. "I love you a gazillion times around the world."

Jackman and Furness married in Melbourne in 1996, and share 17-year-old son Oscar and 12-year-old daughter Ava. Jackman said in an interview with Today in March that the secret behind his marriage is compatibility.

"You have got to find the right person," the star advised. "It's powerful, but simple."

"Until you feel that comfortable with your partner, you don't really know if you're right together," he said. "So literally from day one, Deb and I had that feeling. It was like a relief. I could just be myself."

Jackman is known for playing Wolverine in the X-Men movies. He will next star in Broadway 4D with Christina Aguilera and Matthew Morrison.

