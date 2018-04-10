WWE Superstars call Paige's retirement 'heartbreaking,' 'bittersweet'

April 10 (UPI) -- WWE Superstars including Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch have expressed their feelings concerning Paige's retirement on Twitter, calling the former Divas Champion a trailblazer in the women's division.

Paige, real name Saraya-Jade Bevis, announced her retirement from in-ring competition on Raw Monday, citing medical reasons. She thanked every female Superstar in the WWE, her family, Daniel Bryan who Paige said inspired her after he recently returned from a career-ending injury to compete again and Hall-of-Famer Edge for showing her that there is a life after sports-entertainment.

Paige first announced she had a neck injury in January when she was forced to drop out of the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble match. The 25-year-old was injured on Dec. 27 while competing in a six-woman Tag Team Match at a WWE house show.

Paige is a former NXT Women's Champion and a two-time Divas Champion who famously won her first Divas Championship in her Raw debut. She also appeared on reality series Total Divas

"I couldn't let this moment pass without saying #ThankYouPaige and letting you know the tremendous respect I have for you as a wrestler," Sasha Banks said. Wrestling means so much to both of us and the fact that you helped open things up for women's wrestling is something that will be remembered for generations to come. The fact that you, like many of us, have come this far, proves to me that you can achieve anything you dream of. I know there are so many different dreams to be had and good things ahead of you. And if your dreams should include being back in the ring, I have no doubt that I will see you here again."

"You've done so much for women's wrestling at such a young age and accomplished so much @RealPaigeWWE . This is heartbreaking. #ThankYouPaige," Becky Lynch said.

"Can't even put into words how thankful I am for you @RealPaigeWWE ... you have taught me so much in such a short period of time, from Tough Enough to now. Love you and thank you," Mandy Rose, a member of Paige's group Absolution said.

Fellow Absolution member Sonya Deville also commented on Paige's retirement. "Feelings are bittersweet right now .. @RealPaigeWWE has been such a mentor to me since the day I got here. She is insanely talented and I know whatever chapter is to follow will be just as amazing as this one. Thank you Paige! #ABSOLUTION," she said.

"Thank you @RealPaigeWWE for being one of my all time favorite opponents I've ever worked with in the ring. I'm so proud of you for being so strong but I'm also so excited for so many incredible opportunities coming your way. You're a star and you were born to shine! I (heart emoji) you!" Natalya said alongside a photo of herself and Paige.