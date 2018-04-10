Tracy Morgan gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

April 10 (UPI) -- Comedian Martin Lawrence and Oscar-winning filmmaker Jordan Peele turned out to support Tracy Morgan when the TV and movie actor was presented with his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Tuesday.

Also by Morgan's side were his wife Megan, daughter Maven and son Tracy Jr.

Morgan, 49, is best known for his work in the small-screen comedies Saturday Night Live and 30 Rock. He recently returned to series television in The Last O.G. This marks his first full-time job since he was seriously injured as a passenger in a 2014 car crash.