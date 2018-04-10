Google honors actor Omar Sharif with new Doodle

April 10 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating the life of Hollywood film star Omar Sharif on what would have been his 86 birthday with a new Doodle.

Google's homepage features animated artwork depicting the Lawrence of Arabia star in front of what appears to be the sun which continues to cast a shadow over his face.

Sharif, born Michel Demitri Shalhoub in Alexandria, Egypt, in 1932, worked in his father's lumber company before pursuing a film career. He starred in hit Egyptian films such as Struggle in the Valley, also known as The Blazing Sun (1954), A Rumor of Love (1960), and There is a Man in Our House (1961).

"With Lawrence of Arabia (1962), Sharif expanded his orbit from Egyptian matinee idol to international heartthrob. During the 1960s, the charismatic, multilingual actor played, among other roles, a king of Armenia in The Fall of the Roman Empire (1964), a Mongol leader in Genghis Khan (1965), a Russian doctor in Doctor Zhivago (1965) -- perhaps his most acclaimed part -- and a big-time gambler in the box-office sensation Funny Girl (1968)," Google said about his career.

Sharif received two Golden Globes and an Oscar nomination for his role as Arab warrior Sherif Ali in Lawrence of Arabia. He also won a Cesar for 2003's Monsieur Ibrahim and a UNESCO Einstein medal in 2005 for his contributions to cultural diversity.