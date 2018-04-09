Home / Entertainment News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want charity aid, not wedding gifts

By Annie Martin  |  April 9, 2018 at 10:38 AM
April 9 (UPI) -- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would like charity aid instead of wedding gifts.

The 33-year-old British royal and 36-year-old American actress requested in a tweet Monday that well-wishers support their charities of choice instead of sending presents.

"Prince Harry & Ms. Meghan Markle are incredibly grateful for the goodwill they have received since their engagement, & have asked that anyone who might want to mark the occasion of their wedding considers giving to charity, instead of sending a gift," Kensington Palace wrote.

"The couple have personally chosen 7 charities which represent a range of issues that they are passionate about, including sport for social change, women's empowerment, conservation, the environment, homelessness, HIV and the Armed Forces," the palace added.

Prince Harry and Markle suggested Children's HIV Association (CHIVA), Crisis, the Myna Mahila Foundation, Scotty's Little Soldiers, Street Games, Surfers Against Sewage and the Wilderness Foundation.

"[Myna Mahila] empowers women in Mumbai's slums by providing them with a trusted network, stable employment & the chance to grow as individuals & businesswomen, and breaks taboos against menstrual hygiene," Kensington Palace tweeted.

"Also selected is @StreetGames, a charity which uses sport to empower young people to kick-start a cycle of positive change in their own lives. Prince Harry and Ms. Markle visited one of the charity's projects together in Cardiff earlier this year," the palace added.

Prince Harry and Markle will marry May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. The couple support a number of charities and other organizations, including the Invictus Games, which Prince Harry founded in 2014.

