Report: Jennie Garth and Dave Abrams are divorcing

April 8 (UPI) -- Actress Jennie Garth and her third husband, actor and restauranteur Dave Abrams, are divorcing after nearly three years of marriage.

People magazine reported Abrams, 36, filed the legal documents in Los Angeles County Friday.

He cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the breakup and Aug. 29, 2017 as the date of their separation, TMZ reported.

Garth announced in November that she and Abrams were "taking time apart" from each other, while they worked through issues in their marriage.

The 46-year-old actress has three daughters from her marriage to actor Peter Facinelli. She also was previously wed to musician Daniel Clark.

Garth is best known for her work in the young-adult drama series Beverly Hills, 90210.